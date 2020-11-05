Ranveer Singh Starrer ’83 To Release In 2021, Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 To Release On Christmas?

Fans waiting for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 will have to wait for more as the makers who were keen to release the movie on Christmas have pushed the sports drama to 2021. Shibashish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment has confirmed the news in a recent interview. As per the media reports, the Christmas weekend might be taken over by Yash Raj Films now as they are planning to bring their comedy, Bunty Aur Babli 2 during the festive weekend. Read the article to know more.

For the unversed, ’83 features the journey of Indian cricket team’s heroic win in the 1983 World Cup. Earlier the movie was supposed to release on 10th April but was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Shibashish Sarkar, told Mumbai Mirror, “Christmas is no longer a possibility as we won’t be able to set up a marketing campaign within a month. Also, the overseas markets are important for both films and some of them have shut again due to the second wave of Covid. We’re looking at the January and March windows for ’83 and Sooryavanshi.”

Well, the good news here is that viewers might get to watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 on Christmas weekend. A report published by Bollywood Hungama said, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an out and out entertainer and would make for an ideal watch on the festive season and YRF is strongly considering a December release for the film featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee.”

The report added, “Aditya Chopra has been closely working in tandem with Reliance to chalk out his release calendar as he understands the efforts taken by Reliance to hold on to 2 big films – Sooryavanshi and 83 for a theatrical release. He is in no mood to clash in the midst of pandemic and has decided to bring a YRF film on Diwali only because 83, Sooryavanshi or any other film is not releasing.”

