It has been a really tough time for all the movie buffs. Not being able to go to the theatres to watch a movie is one of the biggest setbacks for them. But, finally after 8-month long hiatus due to Coronavirus, movie theatres opened with 50 per cent capacity from today in Maharashtra. And the first film to be released in the theatres is going to be Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Advertisement

Maharashtra Government has finally announced the unlock of theatres following SOPs outside the containment zone. Continue reading further to know more about the reaction of the makers of the film.

Advertisement

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makers have become amongst the first few films to announce the release of their upcoming film. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars the ensemble cast of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee. Confirming the same Zee Studios’ Shariq Patel said that it would open on November 13, in theatres. The portal quoted Shariq saying, “Discussions are on with multiplexes, we need to be on the same page on VPF charges, OTT release window, showcasing, and revenue sharing model of box office collections, but I’m not thinking of a digital release at the moment. We have to support our fraternity, but we need a longer run for every film as footfalls will be lower.”

Shariq also points out that there’s also a financial risk as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will be missing big markets like UK and Canada, for a Diljit starrer. He added, “I’m hopeful of a Diwali release.”

Talking about the rules that will be followed in the theatres, no eatables will be allowed inside, and Cultural Affairs Department will issue the SOPs of the same. Well, this has surely come as a sigh of relief for exhibitors and producers as Maharashtra is the only state to contribute 40 per cent to the box office collections.

Now you tell us that how excited are you for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s release on the big screens? Will you hit the theatres to watch this? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Happy Birthday, Tabu! From Rakulpreet Singh To Farah Khan – B’Town Ladies Pour In Birthday Wishes For Andhadhun Actress

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube