Tabu celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, and friend, fans and colleagues took to social media to wish the actress.

Advertisement

Ace choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan dug out a 25-year-old photo of her and Tabu to wish the actress.

Advertisement

“Hum Saath Saath Hain! The first time i met her in 1995 at the shooting of Viraasat, and it was as if we were old friends who knew each other since childhood.. n its bn exactly like that 25yrs later.. Happy birthday my tabdi.. @tabutiful i lov u n I always let u go coz I know ul always cm back #syaaaliiiii,” Farah captioned the photo that seems to have been taken during an outdoor shoot.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tabu’s “De De Pyaar De” co-star Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram to send her birthday wishes.

Rakul wrote: “Happppy Happppy Bday to the most amazing, ever gorgeous @tabutiful Love you soo much.”

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted her birthday wishes.

“Happy Birthday #Tabu. May you continue melting everyone’s heart with your evergreen persona. Many happy returns of the day,” she wrote.

Tabu started her career as a teenager Dev Anand’s 1985 release, “Hum Naujawan”. She has won two National Awards, for “Maachis” (2001) and “Chandni Bar” (2001). Over the years, she has impressed in a variety of roles in films across genres including “Haider”, “Maqbool”, “Life Of Pi”, “The Namesake”, “Astitva”, “Hera Pheri”, Biwi No.1″, “Virasat”, “Cheeni Kum” and “Andhadhun“.

The actress was recently seen in Mira Nair’s web series “A Suitable Boy“.

Must Read: Rashami Desai REVEALS The Real Reason Behind Her Digital Debut



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube