Chhalaang is all set to release later this week and the excitement is over the top. The film is all set to release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and the trailer has refreshed a lot of memories from childhood. Lead actor Rajkummar Rao shares the importance of a PT teacher in a school and how neglecting physical fitness has its own repercussions in the long term.

“A PT teacher plays a very important role in our lives, they lay the foundation and importance of physical fitness. Some people take it seriously and some people don’t.”, says Rajkummar Rao.

Further, adding on how neglecting fitness gives physical problems in the long term, Rajkummar says, “Those who don’t they suffer eventually they have to take care of their fitness level. It’s a very important part, people should understand the importance of physical education in our curriculum; studies are certainly very important. But so is some form of physical activity.”

The story revolves around a small town of India where Manjit Hooda aka “Montu” played by Rajkummar Rao works as a PT teacher in the local school. Like most stereotypical PT teachers of small-town India, he does not take his job seriously and lacks ambition.

His life finally finds a purpose when Neelima aka “Neelu” joins the school as a computer teacher. Montu is attracted to her and pulls up his socks, ever so slightly, to gain her attention and friendship. But most love stories have an obstacle and Montu’s biggest challenge comes in the form of the new PT teacher Aakash Singh.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a Luv Films production and is presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg the film stars versatile actor Rajkummar Rao & Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub , Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

