Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao of Amazon Prime Video’s Chhalaang take the Sports Quiz, a glimpse before the film releases

Pull up your socks, Nushrratt and Rajkummar have taken the Sports Quiz and are all set to bring you Chhalaang on Amazon Prime Video

Chhalaang is an upcoming inspirational comedy film premiering exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film is a nice stir of emotions taking us all back to our school days where sports period was the best part of the day and sports teachers were the best teachers for everyone.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is produced by Luv Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg the film stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

Lead actors, Nushrratt and Rajkummar take the Sports Quiz, sportingly. Answering questions about sports like Basketball, Kabaddi and pivotal achievements in Sports, both actors look really prepped for the exciting release of their film.

Sure to take you back to your school days, bringing in the nostalgia, Chhalaang premieres world-wide on Amazon Prime Video on November 13. Pull up your socks.

