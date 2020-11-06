Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for her flawless acting and fantastic fashion sense. The diva has graced many red carpets across the world. And every single time, she creates a lot of buzz on her unique fashion sense.

In a recent interview with an entertainment website, the international icon talked about her most uncomfortable red carpet looks. Want to know more? Read the article.

Priyanka Chopra told People, “In the year 2000, I won Miss World and my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won in the end, I was stressing so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off. And the whole time I was doing my walk, I kept my hands like this in a ‘namaste’. People thought it was a namaste but it was actually holding my dress up.”

Priyanka Chopra also discussed her met gala look which created many headlines then. The Fashion actress said, “My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn’t eat too much during that night.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Crocs global ambassador opened up about the brand’s newest Come As You Are Campaign which meant to inspire the world to feel comfortable in their own shoes. The actress said, “I’m very ambitious. When I was first growing up, I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious. And slowly over time, I realized that was my strength.”

Priyanka Chopra talked about her decision to get married. She said, “For a really long time, I was like, I don’t know, being married was such an alien thought. But [now] I am so comfortable with it.”

