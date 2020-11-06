Singer James Blunt says a woman once demanded royalties of his hit song, You’re beautiful, claiming that the song was about her. The American woman had alleged that she was the one he sings about in his popular 2005 song, Blunt added.

“It was quite scary. She’s pretty fervent that she’s the woman for me from the subway. She sent me a detailed 50-page document about how I’ve been stalking her, and that’s a little frightening,” said the singer in an interview to The Sun, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I had to point out I wasn’t on the subway in 1984, which is when she claimed she saw me. I would have been ten years old, and the first time I visited the States was in 2002. So that was all a bit strange,” said the 46-year-old star.

In his hit single, which sold more than four million copies since release in 2005, Blunt sings about spotting an “angel” who “smiled at him on the subway”.

Blunt comes out with his book “How To Be A Complete And Utter Blunt” soon, and he also revealed that he has had a few stalkers of his own during his music career. He said he doesn’t often talk about them because at times they’ve given him some “wonderful gifts”.

