COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lot of changes in the way we live. Not being able to step out of the house and have a social life is affecting many. This Lockdown loneliness is getting to Khloe Kardashian as well. The diva opened up about how this lockdown is affecting her in a sneak peek clip from the November 5 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian. And how she had to take her ex- Tristan Thompson’s help to deal with it?

Kris Jenner posted a clip from the show on her Instagram which made all the fans curious about Khloe and Tristan’s relationship. Continue reading further to get all the scoop.

“I’m just getting lonely and bored, and I just need someone to keep me company,” Khloe Kardashian confesses in the trailer of Keeping Up With The Kardashian. The Good American co-founder isn’t kidding, since Khloe says this after showing viewers a neck pillow that she transformed into a little friend with the help of an eye mask and sunglasses.

After this, Khloe Kardashian, reveals that she finds company in Tristan Thompson who she shares her 2-year-old daughter with. However, the twist is that he does not pay a personal trip to Khloe’s mansion but entertain her with his commentary via FaceTime. You can watch the rest of the clip below, in which Kim Kardashian also discusses Kanye West’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been a hot topic, both on KUWTK and off-screen. The parents have been separated since Tristan’s scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods. She claimed that the NBA star kissed her on the lips after leaving an after-party at his house in Feb. 2019. However, they’ve come a long way since that drama, and have regularly hanged out and spent family time with True throughout quarantine. Tristan even joined two KarJenner family vacations, Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday trip in August, and Kim’s 40th birthday getaway to French Polynesia in October!

Now, with him being there for Khloe when she needs someone the most is a clear indication that it is not over yet. What do you think about this?

