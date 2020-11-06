One cannot get enough of Anna and Kristoff from animated Disney film, Frozen. Actors Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff have lent their beautiful voices to these characters. Last year, we got to enjoy a wonderful sequel to one of the best-animated stories. The film also features Idina Menzel and Josh Gad voicing for Elsa and Olaf, respectively.

A lot of fans are impatient to know if there will be a third part to Frozen or not. So far, no one knows what’s the status. The last few months have been full of speculations of the threequel not happening. But the makers haven’t confirmed anything yet.

But all the Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff fans can now rejoice. The Frozen actors will reunite for another promising project. As reported by Deadline, the talented actors will star in a musical film titled, Molly and The Moon. How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays, and Craig Thomas will back the project. Craig Thomas confirmed the news to the portal.

Thomas said, “The meter of Molly Moon is sort of the same as Elliot. Musicals are always about the first moments that prove why they are musicals. Kate, our lead character, the mother, is singing a lullaby to her pregnant belly. The camera pushes in on her pregnant belly, and that is our entrance into a whole other world where we see a mysterious little girl in a rowboat in the middle of the ocean, looking up at the moon and hearing that song, hearing that lullaby come through the moon.”

“It’s the moment you realize there’s this little soul, this life that wants to exist and be in the world and wants to reach the sound of that voice. She doesn’t know what it means or who it is. It just sounds like love, and she wants to reach it, and that’s sort of the moment that we connect the two worlds of our movie, the world of Molly and the real world that her parents are living in,” added the writer.

All the Frozen fans, it’s time to celebrate. Your favourite Anna (Kristen Bell) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) will now win your hearts in a wonderful musical.

