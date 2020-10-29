Bebe Rexha To Feature In The Comedy Queenpins With Kristen Bell

Pop star Bebe Rexha, who is known for her tracks like ‘I Can’t Stop Drinking About You’ and ‘I’m Gonna Show You Crazy’, is all set to make her debut as an actress. The singer will star in the crime comedy film Queenpins also starring Kristen Bell. Read on for more details about it.

As per reports, Rexha will essay the role of an eccentric computer hacker in the film.

As reported by Variety, Babe Rexha will portray the character of Tempe Tina. It is said to be inspired by a true story of the biggest coupon counterfeit scam, reports the same website.

The film is developed by STXfilms. Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group said, “This is a perfect film for Bebe to be making her live-action film debut. She’s an incredible talent and international superstar and we love her for this role as Tempe Tina, an eccentric computer hacker who helps our heroines with their coupon scam.”

He continued, “We know she will add so much fun, talent and personality to this cast.”

Queenpins is written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly. Besides Babe Rexha and Kristen Bell, the cast also includes Vince Vaughn, Paul Walter Hauser and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Talking about the film, it is centred on a suburban housewife (Bell) fed up with being overlooked by her husband and society. She tries to take control of her life by starting an illegal coupon club and ends up scamming millions from food companies with her fellow coupon clippers.

