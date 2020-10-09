Bebe Rexha’s Baby I’m Jealous Ft. Doja Cat Talks About Insecurities – Check Out!





Singer Bebe Rexha is here with her newest single ‘Baby I’m Jealous.’ This is her first release of 2020 and features Doja Cat as well. The funky-pop track (lyrical) released on Friday, October 9 at midnight. Scroll below to know what the song talks about.

Before releasing the lyrical version on Youtube, Rexha teased the music video, which premieres at 11 a.m. ET on her Instagram handle. Some of the contest she posted as a built-up include pictures showing off the outfits from the music video.

The lyrics of ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ sees Babe Rexha getting talking about her insecurities. Some of the words she sings are, “Went from beautiful to ugly/‘Cause insecurity told me you don’t love me/ All it takes is a girl above me/ On your timeline to make me nothing.”

While Babe Rexha puts forward her insecurities, Doja Cat takes on the confident route. Some of the words she sings/raps in the song are, “Baby, I’m a bad b***h/ If he fiendin’ he’ll prolly get a catfish/ Keep him dreamin’ to pull up on a nap, s**t.”

Babe Rexha has been working on the follow-up to her debut studio album for quite some time now and ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ is reportedly part of this second studio album. The album is currently titled #BR2. The single made her entry into the music world with Expectations in 2018. In 2019, she dropped her single, ‘Last Hurrah’ and then teamed up with The Chainsmokers for ‘Call You Mine.’

Talking about Doja Cat, the singer released her second album, Hot Pink, last year. Earlier this year, she along with Nicki Minaj remixed Hot Pink single ‘Say So.’ She also released the video to the club-ready ‘Boss Bitch,’ her contribution to the soundtrack of the Harley Quinn movie, Birds of Prey.

Back to the song, Babe Rexha’s ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ featuring Doja Cat is directed by Hannah Lux Davis and producer by Brandon Bonfiglio. The music video is all set to premiere.

What do you think of the track? Let us know in the comments below.

