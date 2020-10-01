Rumour mills are abuzz that singer Doja Cat and rapper French Montana are a couple. These sparks ignited when a video of the two celebrities spending time together on a yacht recently was recently shared on social media. Read on to know more about this incident. The video, which was shared on French’s Instagram story, immediately gave rise to a ton of questions including the possibility of him and Doja being an item.

Talking about the video, the footage shared featured what looked like a get together happening on the deck of the boat, and it seemed pretty innocent. The clipping showed French Montana relaxing on his back with a massive grin on his face. Meanwhile, Doja Cat was seen searched for a song to replace the current song (Davido’s Fall) which was being played on the system.

Talking about their personal lives, Doja Cat and French Montana are poles apart. Cat is pretty secretive about her love life while Montana is always caught up in some rumour about his personal life. So going by this, this outing seems to be only a friendly one with nothing between the lines. Besides with Cat being the extremely private person she is, she would have probably prohibited Montana from uploading the video altogether if things were heating up between them.

But as usual, fan and social media onlookers are making their assumptions about what’s brewing between Doja Cat and French Montana. After all, there is an age-old proverb that says, “there’s always more than meets the eye”. Let wait and see what they say about their relationship status soon.

Talking about French Montana, the American-Moroccan rapper made headlines this week when Growing Up Hip Hop star Madina Malina defended Wendy Williams against former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes. Malina accused the reality star of allowing the French to touch all on her ‘snatch’. Leakes did not deny the allegation, and neither has French said anything about it.

