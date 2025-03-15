Renowned producer Gaurang Doshi, in collaboration with Madhu Bhandari, is all set to make you groove with the electrifying global anthem Rolla Rolla, released under Phoenixx Music Global.

With its foot-tapping beats and an irresistible energy, Rolla Rolla brings together some of the biggest names in the industry. Featuring French Montana, Mohamed Ramadan, Jasmine Sandlas, and DJ Shadow Dubai, this track delivers a sonic experience that defies musical boundaries.

A Vision Brought To Life

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ruel Dausan Varindani and co-produced by Niti Agarwal, Rolla Rolla is more than just a song—it’s a global movement. The peppy dance track will resonate not only with Gen Z but also with Millennials, uniting music lovers across cultures.

Adding to the rhythm, Rusha & Blizza and DJ Shadow Dubai infuse the track with soul-stirring melodies, elevating it into an unforgettable musical experience.

A Must-Have Addition To 2025’s Ultimate Playlists

Talking about the song, producer Gaurang Doshi shares, “Music unites, and Rolla Rolla embodies that spirit. Bringing together French Montana’s rap finesse, Mohamed Ramadan’s Middle Eastern charisma, Jasmine Sandlas’ Punjabi soul, Rusha and Blizza’s electrifying beats and their composition along with DJ Shadow Dubai was a dream realized. This is a global anthem for the ages.”

Meet the Stellar Lineup Of International Icons

French Montana – The Moroccan-American rap icon shared his excitement: “I’m beyond thrilled to be part of this track. Music is a universal language that connects people across ages and cultures, and Rolla Rolla embodies that perfectly. It’s a banger that will have everyone moving!”

Mohamed Ramadan, Egypt’s megastar, enthusiastically added: “The energy of Rolla Rolla is simply infectious. It’s the perfect fusion of East and West, bringing together diverse sounds and cultures. Being part of this powerhouse collaboration was an incredible experience!”

Jasmine Sandlas – The Punjabi music queen, known for her powerhouse vocals, expressed: “This song is more than just music—it’s a bridge between Bollywood and the global music scene. The collaboration is larger than life, and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of it!”

DJ Shadow Dubai, one of UAE’s top DJs and producers, exclaimed, “This track is a vibe for every generation. We have a banger of a party anthem for 2025!”

Phoenixx Music Global: Pioneering the Future of Sound

With Rolla Rolla, Phoenixx Music Global cements its reputation as an industry trailblazer. Under Gaurang Doshi’s creative leadership and Madhu Bhandari’s backing, the label continues to push boundaries and redefine musical collaborations.

Listen to Rolla Rolla Now!

Available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, Rolla Rolla promises a thrilling blend of hip-hop, Bollywood fusion, and EDM. Get ready for a track that transcends borders and sets dance floors ablaze worldwide!

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Chhaava OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where This Vicky Kaushal’s Epic Is Expected To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News