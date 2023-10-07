Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas, who is known for songs such as ‘Illegal Weapon,’ ‘Muskan,’ and ‘Punjab De Javek’ as well as Kick’s ‘Yaar Na Miley’ featuring Salman Khan and Daisy Shah and Street Dancer 3D’s ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0,’ arrived in India earlier today, Unfortunately, she was the recipient of a warm welcome but received death threats soon after arriving.

As per reports pouring in, Jasmine’s life has been threatened by associates of Sidhu Moosewala’s killer Lawrence Bishnoi. Lawrence and his group took responsibility for gunning Moosewala on May 29, 2022, and even threatening to kill Salman Khan. Read on to know the latest.

As reported by NDTV, Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas received death threats soon after she landed at the Delhi airport earlier today. Reportedly, the singer received threats from people allegedly associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The singer stays in the US and has come to Delhi to perform a show at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium today.

The report further claims that these death threats were made to Jasmine Sandlas from international numbers. The police revealed that Jasmine was told she would be allegedly attacked at the stadium today.

Following the death threat calls, the singer’s security at the five-star Delhi hotel she’s staying in currently has been tightened. Besides the security there, the Delhi police have also stated that they will be providing security cover to the singer.

Talking about Lawrence Bishnoi, the gangster previously confessed that his life’s goal was to kill Salman Khan. He added that he would give it up only after the actor apologized to the Bishnoi community for allegedly killing the blackbuck while shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur in 1998.

Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on May 29 while traveling in Jawaharke village of Mansa with his cousin and a close friend.

