JugJugg Jeeyo has been keeping stable at the box office. The film had brought in 1.80 crores on Monday (though anything over 2 crores would have been a better bet) and now on Tuesday it has brought in 1.75 crores more.

That in fact compensates for the Monday drop and more importantly, stabilises the weekday trend. If the film manages to keep its head over the 1.50 crores mark today then it would be good as the drop would still remain only around 50% when compared to Friday. Post that it would be all about how does Thursday turn out to be when Thor: Love and Thunder releases. If there was a film playing on real high numbers then the drop would have been significant. However since JugJugg Jeeyo is at is below the 2 crores mark, it won’t be like it would suddenly go down to 1 crore or below on Thursday.

Overall, the Karan Johar production has now collected 71.09 crores, and the game begins now for its journey towards the 80 crores mark. The second week should close over the 73 crores mark and by the close of the third week, 80 crores would be hit as well. That would make JugJugg Jeeyo go past Varun Dhawan’s last theatrical release Street Dancer 3D which had a lifetime of 75 crores, and also Kalank which had collected 80.35 crores.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

