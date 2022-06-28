Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has done tremendously well not just in India but also at the worldwide box office. The film has been in theatres for more than a month and is still running successfully. Now, as per the latest update, the horror-comedy has surpassed Kangana Ranaut’s biggest hit in the chart of Bollywood’s worldwide grossers.

Released on May 20, BB 2 has received unanimously both from the critics and audiences alike. In India, a lifetime collection in the range of 80-90 crores would have been good but the film surpassed all the expectations and made a total of above 180 crores. In overseas too, it has emerged as a huge success with collections going above 40 crores.

As per the latest update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has wrapped up its lifetime run at 43 crores gross in overseas, while in India, it’s still running and has made 184.32 crores (217.49 crores gross) by now. If we combined the gross total, it’s 260.49 crores at the worldwide box office. With this, it has gone past the number of Kangana Ranaut’s biggest hit, Tanu Weds Manu Returns (258 crores).

Interestingly, it isn’t the first time that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has defeated Kangana Ranaut at the box office. For those who aren’t aware, BB 2 had clashed with Kangana’s Dhaakad and crushed it like anything. The film fared so bad that it wrapped up its run at mere 2 crores in India. Now with Tanu Weds Manu Returns, BB 2 has defeated Kangana for the second time.

