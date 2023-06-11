Sidhu Moose Wala died in a tragic incident last year but is still remembered by all his fans. Today, his fans and family are celebrating the 29th birthday of the late singer, and on the occasion of the same, his mother, Charan Kaur, has penned an emotional note on her Instagram in Punjabi, and it’ll leave you teary-eyed. He was one of the most famous artists in Punjab who was slowly becoming a global phenomenon, but destiny had different plans for him. Scroll below to read his mother’s heartfelt note.

Sidhu was shot dead by bike-borne assailants last year, just a few days after the government removed his security. The singer was not only paid tribute by Indian artists but also by international names like Drake, British rapper Stefflon Don and others.

On the 29th birthday of Sidhu Moose Wala, his mother, Charan Kaur, took to her Instagram account and shared a note in Punjabi that read, “Happy birthday son, on this day, my wishes and prayers came true when I held you for the first time, felt in the warmth of the bosom. And I came to know that Akal Purakh gave me a son. Blessings, I hope you know there was a slight redness on the small feet, who did not know that these small steps had travelled the whole world while sitting in the village, and thick eyes with which you would see and recognize the truth. They did not know that you were giving the generation of Punjab a different view of the world,” as translated by the Hindustan Times.

She continued and added, “Gone will be your pen, which was the identity of these qualities, which was held by your illusion-like small hands, which I did not know, that these hands had the ability to change the ages, and the head holding a precious crown like a turban had illusionary hair, which I did not know when I would tickle for the last time. If at that time the Akal Purakh had told me that the son of whom I had become a mother, he was born to guide the world to follow the path of truth and righteousness, I would have written the conspiracies and attacks in your account as my own. I would have written the parts, son. Of course you don’t walk me around, see, I always feel you around me, son, be happy wherever you are, this is what I pray for on your birthday. I miss you so much today.”

Sidhu Moose Wala has left a legacy that will always be respected and remembered globally by his fans. He was a legend and did so much for his own community at such a young age that most people still can’t do.

We hope you’re happy wherever you are, Sidhu!

