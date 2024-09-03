We lost a gem on May 29, 2022. Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot to death by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. The gangster later even carried out firing outside Salman Khan’s home. And now, his latest target is AP Dhillon, who has broken his silence after an alleged attack on his Canada home. Scroll below for all we know!

A viral video is breaking the internet where a masked gangster could be seen firing shots at a house from its gate. The incident took place in the wee hours, and Rohit Godara, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, has allegedly taken responsibility for firing shots outside what he allegedly claims is AP’s house in Canada.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang warns AP Dhillon

An unverified note allegedly released by Rohit Godara has broken the internet amid the controversy. It read, “Ram Ram sare bhaiyo ko. 1 September ki raat Canada 2 jagah pr firing hoi hai. Victoria Island (BC) and Woodbridge Toronto.. dono ki jimewari mai Rohit Godara (Lawrence Bishnoi group) leta hoon. (Two firings took place in Canada on 1st September and I Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi group take responsibility for both).”

The note continues, “Victoria Island ala group AP Dhillon ka hai… ye nachaar badi feeling le raha hai Salman Khan ko gane me leke.. tere ghar par aaye the.. fir ya toh aata bahar aur dikhata apne action karke.. Jis underworld life ki tum log copy karte ho hum actual me jee rahe hai wo life. Apne aukat me raho nahi toh kutte ki maut maroge.

(The venue in Victoria Island is the home of AP Dhillon. He is enjoying roping in Salman Khan for his song. He should have dared to come outside his house and shown us some action. The underworld life you fake is our reality. Stay in your limits or you’ll face a dog’s death).”

Kutte ki maut maroge …..

Lawrence Bishnoi Group to AP Dhillon Firing outside AP Dhillon House pic.twitter.com/XH1IyYWP2o — Engineer Xplains (@engineer_inside) September 2, 2024



How is AP Dhillon’s attack connected to Salman Khan?

AP Dhillon recently collaborated with Salman Khan for his song, Old Money. This irked Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang, who have been sending death threats to the Tiger 3 actor and allegedly want revenge for the blackbuck he killed back in 1998.

Previously, a firing took place outside Salman Khan’s house, and a chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police also mentioned the jailed gangster and his group.

AP Dhillon break silence on house firing in Canada

Meanwhile, the Canadian singer took to his Instagram handle and confirmed he was okay. He shared, “I’m safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything (folded hands emoji). Peace and love to all.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Re-Release Box Office Day 3: It’s A Success! Recovers The Budget By Earning Almost 22% Higher Than Its Original Opening Day On Sunday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News