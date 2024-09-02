R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan’s classic romantic drama, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, has turned out to be a good commercial success during its ongoing re-run. It was re-released in theatres on August 30, and right from the opening day, the film has been doing well with its targeted audience. After a good start on Friday, it picked up the pace on Saturday and Sunday. What’s more interesting is that the romantic drama has recovered its budget during its second innings at the Indian box office.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, RHTDM holds a special place in the hearts of the audience, especially among 90s kids. Over the years, the film has built its legacy, with the evergreen music album playing an important role in it. It’s true that the film was a box office dud during its original run, but over time, it got its due in the form of a cult following.

R Madhavan’s announcement of the re-release was exciting enough, and fans have done their part by supporting Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein during its re-run. On the opening day, RHTDM earned 20 lakh, which was beyond expectation as it was estimated to rake in slightly above 10 lakh on day 1. On Saturday, it picked up the pace and jumped up to 40 lakh. Again, yesterday, the film witnessed a healthy jump and earned 50 lakh. Interestingly, the day 3 collection is 21.95% higher than the film’s original opening day (41 lakh).

As we can see, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has emerged as a success story with its re-release by earning 1.10 crores during its opening weekend. Adding this to the initial run, the total collection at the Indian box office now stands at 6.65 crores. Technically, the film is now a plus affair considering its original budget of 6 crores. Of course, other costs are involved for a re-release, but if we make a pure comparison on the basis of budget and collection, RHTDM is a plus affair.

A look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein:

Day 1 – 20 lakh

Day 2 – 40 lakh

Day 3 – 50 lakh

Total – 1.10 crores

Total including initial run – 6.65 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

