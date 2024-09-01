Holidays are occasions for people to spend time with their families, and what’s better than enjoying some entertaining cinema on the big screens? Similarly, Labor Day also gives people an extra holiday and long weekend to let them be with loved ones and catch the latest releases. As we approach this year’s Labor Day, which is tomorrow, we have listed the top five movies with the biggest opening weekends released during the Labor Day weekend, including Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Scroll below for more.

For the unversed, Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September every year; this year, it is tomorrow, Monday, September 2. It is a Federal holiday in the US celebrated to honor and recognize the American Labor Movement and the works and contributions of laborers towards the development and achievements of the US. Several people decide to release their movies strategically to reap the benefits of the long weekend. It has happened before, and the films running in the theatres hope to elevate business this time, too.

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, released in 2021, featured Simu Liu in the lead role and collected the record Labor Day total upon its release. According to reports, Halloween, released in 2007, had the highest-grossing debut weekend among movies released before the Labor Day weekend for a long time. In the top five movies with the highest opening weekends, we have ranked the films based on the four-day totals.

Check out the top five list and their four-day totals as per Box Office Mojo here:

Transporter 2 [2005] – $20.1 million

The Possession [2012] – $21.07 million

Halloween [2007] – $30.59 million

The Equalizer 3 [2023] – $42.81 million

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings [2021] – $94.67 million

This year, Despicable Me 4 has gained 107 theatres on Friday, Labor Day. Inside Out 2 will also benefit from the long weekend, as it has gained over 1100 theatres and is now playing in over 2660 theatres.

