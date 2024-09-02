Better late than never! Salman Khan is back on track with one after another big-scale mass entertainers after having a dismal post-COVID run. One such exciting film among his upcoming projects is said to be a collaboration between him and director Atlee. Regarding the same film, we also learned that Kamal Haasan will be joining the project. Now, there’s an exciting update on it!

Just a few months after the historic success of Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan, there were rumors about Atlee doing a film with Salman. It turned out to be true, and further, it was learned that it’ll be a two-hero mass entertainer with Kamal Haasan joining the film as the second main lead. Now, if the latest report is to be believed, the script has been finalized.

As per Peepingmoon’s report, a source close to the development says, “Salman and Atlee have been discussing a possible collaboration since last year. However, momentum picked up rapidly when the Jawan director pitched Salman an idea for a two-hero film. Salman was intrigued by the outline of the story and asked him to develop a full script before furthering their discussions. It all took place roughly three months ago. Cut to a few weeks ago, Atlee narrated the script to Salman, and he found it so compelling that he immediately gave his approval. Salman and Atlee are formally collaborating, and this is going to be a complete madness.”

It is further learned that Atlee is waiting for Kamal Haasan’s final nod to start pre-production. Pre-production is likely to start this October, and the film is expected to go on the floors in January 2025. Salman Khan will join the shooting once he’s done with AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar and a cameo for Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. Kamal Haasan will join the project after wrapping up Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and Shankar’s Indian 3.

As the project is now locked and loaded, we’re already smelling a record-breaking run at the box office. Atlee collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan to give us Jawan, which earned historic numbers. Now, his upcoming film with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan will aim to be his career-best and surpass three important milestones of Jawan.

Jawan opened at 75 crores in India, and this number could be easily surpassed considering the face value of Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan and the brand value of Atlee. SRK’s film closed its domestic run at 640.42 crores, and even this is beatable considering Salman’s contribution from the Hindi belt and Kamal-Atlee’s contribution from the South market. Even Jawan’s 1163.62 crores gross global lifetime could be surpassed with a deadly combo of hype and good content.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

