Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1 has opened to a roaring start at the advance sales in the USA with 26 days remaining for the film’s premiere day. However, the response to the advance sales for the premiere day is validating the fact that the RRR superstar is still enjoying the effects of his previous release.

Devara Part 1 Advance Sales USA

In USA, the Koratala Siva film has earned $122,835 gross collection for 65 shows and 3896 sold tickets. This might not seem like a huge number initially, but considering the fact that this response is only for a limited number of shows, the film is promising havoc!

Earlier, the film sold tickets like hotcakes as soon as the advance sales commenced for the action film starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film would mark Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Tollywood.

Devara VS Acharya Pre-Sales

Interestingly, with the $122,835 gross collection, Jr NTR has already earned 30.5% of the advance sales for the premiere day of the Telugu film Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film starred Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR’s RRR co-star Ram Charan! Acharya was released in the year 2022, and the film registered advance sales of $400K+ on the premiere day.

Meanwhile, Devara is far away from RRR’s advance sales for the premiere day, but the film is still 26 days away from the premiere in the USA. More shows and theaters will be unlocked in the upcoming days to give a fair idea about how this Koratala Siva drama is gearing up to trend at the box office. Currently, it seems like a rampage mode already!

