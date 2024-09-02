The month of September is all set to add some great numbers at the box office for Indian Cinema. However, when it comes to Bollywood releases compared to Tamil and Telugu releases, South Indian Cinema seems to have the upper hand for the September 2024 box office collection.

Hindi VS South Releases

Five Hindi and Five South Indian releases are all set to arrive in the theaters in the month of September. But the dominance clearly falls with Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT & Jr NTR’s Devara, where the latter might bring some contribution for the Hindi box office as well.

September 2024 Box Office Collection VS September 2023

September 2023 saw havoc at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan arriving in Atlee’s mass entertainer Jawan. The film collected 640.42 crore in Hindi. Meanwhile, Fukrey 3 also added a huge contribution of 95.54 crore, taking the total of the month with only four releases to 740.96 crore.

It seems like the Hindi releases in the month of September might earn only 10% of what came last year. Meanwhile, the South Indian films seem to embark on a 1000-crore journey cumulatively this month.

Here is a list of the films releasing this month and their expected numbers at the box office. Check out how they will contribute to the September 2024 box office.

Emergency

Release Date: Was scheduled For September 6, but stands postponed

Expectations: 10 – 15 crore

Starcast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik

Director: Kangana Ranaut

USP: The premise involves Indira Gandhi’s reign as a powerful Prime Minister and her assassination. While it might borderline a propaganda film, the genre, in particular, has been successful in the past few years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

The Buckingham Murders

Release Date: September 13

Expectations: Under 20 crore

Starcast: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Hansal Mehta

USP: Kareena Kapoor has been nailing this solo genre of films where she takes the lead and embarks on a thrilling journey. The film might be an extension to her OTT debut Jaane Jaan’s phenomenal success. Meanwhile, the audiences have been waiting for a powerful Hansal Mehta comeback!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

Yudhra

Release Date: September 20

Expectations: 30 – 35 crore

Starcast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, and Malavika Mohanan

Director: Ravi Udyawar

USP: If all goes well, the film might go past the expected range quickly. Siddhanth Chaturvedi’s raw side has been left unexplored ever since Gully Boy. Meanwhile Raghav Juyal has nailed the negative shade chanelling his inner demon in Kill. Both might be a perfect recipe for a successful project!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

Binny & Family

Release Date: September 20

Expectations: 2 – 3 crore

Starcast: Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar

Director: Ssanjay Tripathi

USP: A strong star cast has come together to launch Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan in Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam – Under 5 crore

Release Date: September 20

Expectations: 2 – 3 crore

Starcast: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati, Supriya Pilgaonkar

Director: Saurabh Dasgupta

USP: Laxman Utekar is the writer of this film and he has a good hold on romantic comedies. So amidst massive action films this simple love story might survive.

SOUTH INDIAN RELEASES

GOAT

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Release Date: September 5

Expectations: 400 – 450 crore

Starcast: Thalapathy Vijay, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Deva

Director: Venkat Prabhu

USP: Thalapathy Vijay – The name is enough. Also, it is his second last film before he moves ahead to build his political career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

Devara

Language: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil

Release Date: September 26

Expectations: 350+ crore

Starcast: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Director: Koratala Siva

USP: Jr NTR’s stardom has leaped after RRR’s success. Meanwhile, it is Saif Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Tollywood debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devara Movie (@devaramovie)

Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Release Date: September 12

Expectations: 35 – 40 crore

Starcast: Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh

Director: Jithin Lal

USP: Malayalam Cinema has been on a roll this year, and Tovino Thomas is a celebrated actor whose film 2018 set records in the North circuits as well!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Think Music India (@thinkmusicofficial)

Bazooka

Language: Malayalam

Release Date: Scheduled For Onam Release But No Updates

Expectations: 20 – 25 crore

Starcast: Mammootty, Gautham Vasudev Menon

Director: Deeno Dennis

USP: Mammootty this year has given successful performances in Abraham Ozler, Bramayugam & Turbo. If the film releases on Onam, it might write a successful chapter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

Dhoom Dhaam

Language: Telugu

Release Date: September 13

Expectations: Under 10 – 15 crore

Starcast: Hebah Patel, P Sai Kumar, Chetan Krishna

Director: Sai Kishore

USP: Looking at the trajectory of the Telugu releases this year, the film might fare well.

Karki Nanu Ba, LLB – Under 10 crore

Language: Kannada

Release Date: September 27

Expectations: Under 10 crore

Starcast: Jai Prakash Reddy, Meenakshi Dinesh

Director: Pavithran

USP: Kannada cinema has seen an upward trend since Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi and the film might benefit a little!

PS. Most of these numbers and figures are based on basic evaluations and performances of their lead actor’s last films, and these figures might change as the release date and buzz for the films come into the picture.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

