After back-to-back debacles this year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar is going through a tough situation in terms of box office positioning. In such a scenario, fans are eagerly waiting for the occasion to celebrate with a big comeback film. Amid this, an exciting industry buzz has stormed the internet, and if it’s true, then it’s going to be a big moment for all Akki fans. Keep reading for the detailed report!

Akshay and Priyadarshan have given several cult classics in the comedy genre over the years, and such films have been badly missed in today’s Bollywood. Listening to the fans’ voices, the exciting development happened as we learned that Priyadarshan and Akshay are coming together for a horror comedy. Now, there’s one important update coming.

As per Mid Day’s report, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion will be officially announced on the actor’s birthday, September 9. A proper announcement has been planned as it is learned that along with the title, the actor’s look will also be unveiled. A source close to the development said, “The director flew down to Mumbai in July to cut the one-minute motion poster.”

It is further learned that the film will go on the floors in December 2024, and it will be backed by Ekta Kapoor. If reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar will be seen wooing three women with a backdrop of black magic. “Akshay is committed to doing a film for Ekta Kapoor and on hearing the narration, he felt that this is the perfect script for Ekta to partner on. The trio is all excited for the union and are looking to take the film on floors by end of 2024,” states a source.

Meanwhile, the duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha, which was released in 2010. The film was an average affair at the Indian box office with around 40 crores net collection. Upon its release, the film was welcomed with mixed reviews, but over the years, it has attained a timeless status due to the popularity of some epic, hilarious scenes.

