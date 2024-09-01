Originally, director Raja Krishna Menon had another actor in mind for the role that Akshay played in Airlift.

Co-producer of Airlift, Nikkhil Advani, said that Raja Krishna Menon originally wanted Irrfan Khan for the main part. Advani claimed that Irrfan had heard the conversations regarding the movie before they had formally approached him. Akshay Kumar would have been a better fit, according to Irrfan’s alleged advice against casting him.

According to Advani, Irrfan responded, “Boss, mere sath mat kar ye picture (Do not do this film with me).” It’s a great film, but don’t do it with me since you will not get the budget. Go to Akshay. You recognize Akshay.”

Advani stated that he first spoke with Akshay Kumar about a different movie idea. Akshay, though, called the plan “rubbish.” Akshay showed interest in the project when Advani suggested Airlift and said that Irrfan Khan had suggested Akshay for the part.

Akshay was enthusiastic even after being informed that Menon might not want him in the movie. He accepted the position and attended many workshops to get ready for it. Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur feature in Raja Krishna Menon’s film Airlift. It narrates the true story of Kuwaiti businessman Ranjit Katyal, who during the Gulf War organized the evacuation of Indian nationals.

The actual life of Indian businessman Mathunny Mathews served as inspiration for the movie. Airlift, which was produced on a Rs 30 crore budget and made Rs 228 crore globally, was a huge hit.

Presently, August 15 saw the release of Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar. This film, which was directed by Mudassar Aziz, stars Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, and Taapsee Pannu.

