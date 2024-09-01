Son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan is among the A-list actors in the Bollywood industry widely known for his charm and acting abilities. The actor has delivered some highly successful romantic comedies like Dil Chahta Hai and has also excelled in other roles across various genres including Sacred Games and Omkara. Even though Saif Ali Khan was one of the most chilled-out stars in the ‘90s and widely loved by female fans, he once revealed a weird encounter with a fan in a bar in Delhi.

In a throwback interaction with actress Neha Dhupia on her show, No Filter Neha, Saif Ali Khan recalled a memorable yet shocking incident from 1994 where two girls asked him to dance, but he politely declined. However, when the girls persisted, Saif and his friends asked them to leave which led to unexpected events.

Saif revealed that although he usually avoids getting into fights, this incident wasn’t easy to let go. He said, “No, but I was also at fault a little bit. It’s not the hardest thing in the world to get into, it used to not be, I don’t know anymore, to get into a fight, to get something broken on your head in a nightclub in Delhi, or outside Delhi or in Gurgaon, it’s a dangerous environment.”

A similar incident happened when a guy asked Saif to dance with his girlfriend, however, he refused. Due to this, the crazy boyfriend threatened the actor and attacked him in a Delhi Bar. Although Saif didn’t take his warning seriously, the guy hit him with a whiskey glass in his forehead.

Saif shared recalling, “So this is an unfortunate incident where a guy said, ‘Please dance with my girlfriend’ and I was like I don’t want to do that, and he said ‘You’ve got a million dollar face’ which I really loved so I think I started smiling, even though it’s probably not true and then he said, ‘I’m going to F it up for you’ and then he hit me with a whisky glass on my forehead and then we got into a fight.”

The actor further explained that the fight didn’t end there as Saif went to the bathroom to wipe out the blood, but the guy attacked him again. Saif explained that when he was wiping the blood with water in the bathroom because it was bleeding a lot, he looked at him and said what he did to his face and asked him to mend things. However, the guy attacked him again with a soap dish. Saif called him a “lunatic” who might have killed him.

