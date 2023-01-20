TV-turned-Bollywood actress Radhika Madan has landed herself a controversy owing to a statement she made about TV’s work culture. Before venturing into Bolly, she rose to fame with the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. She later made her debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha alongside Sanya Malhotra in 2018. Currently, she’s on a promotion spree for her upcoming film Kuttey co-starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead. Now Ekta Kapoor has joined the bandwagon of celebs reacting to her statement.

The actress became the talking point after she made a comment on TV’s work culture. In one of the promotional interviews, the actress revealed having a 40-50 hours taxing shooting shift while shooting for a TV show.

Well, Radhika Madan’s statement drew many TV actors’ attention and the latest one to join the list is Ekta Kapoor. After Sayantani Ghosh, the TV Czarina called her a sad and shameful actor who forgot her roots. Taking to social media, Ekta Kapoor shared Sayantani Ghosh’s interview on her Insta stories and wrote, “Sad!!!! N Shameful actors have no respect for their roots kudos.” Earlier in an interview, Radhika Madan had said, ““Aap set pe chalo, script garma garam aa rahi hai.”

Earlier speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Sayantani Ghosh too reacted to the same and said, “Let me just say I am a huge admirer of her acting prowess. I didn’t see her full interview, but I was a little hurt and disappointed and what I felt upon seeing that I posted underneath her video. Radhika talked about her reasons for transitioning from television to films where she spoke about long working hours, non-availability of scripts, being treated like machines etc. There was also a portion where Radhika’s director told her to do the scene rather than discuss it because it wasn’t a film set where they could do so for three days.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Kannan (@sid_kannan)

Well, before Ekta Kapoor, Karanvir Bhora and and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also reacted to her interview. KV said, “Well said @sayantanighosh0609 what she said wasn’t wrong, but the way she said was demeaning ….. @radhikamadan you should have been a Lil more sensitive about this…aapko kya lagta hai, filmo mein aise nahi hai?”

While Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya said, “Sayantani I completely agree with your views and admire the way you have addressed the issue.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

