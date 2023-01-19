We have a long list of TV actors who have made it big in Bollywood. Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande to Mouni Roy we have seen many actors first rising with TV shows and then moving into films. While some continue to show gratitude others have time and again opened up about the long working hours on the TV show sets. However, recently Tunisha Sharma’s Ali Baba: Daatan-E-Kabul co-star Sayantani Ghosh slammed TV-turned-Bollywood actress Radhika Madan for looking down upon TV.

For the unversed, the lead actress of Ali Baba, Tunisha, passed away after she died by suicide. The actress allegedly hung herself on the sets of TV show. However, her former boyfriend and the lead actor in show was accused of the abetment following which he’s currently in jail.

Now in the latest interview Sayantani Ghosh slammed Radhika Madan for looking down on TV. Radhika, who rose to fame with Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, is currently gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood release Kuttey opposite Arjun Kapoor. She made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pathaakha alongside Sanya Malhotra in 2018.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Sayantani Ghosh said about Radhika Madan, “Let me just say I am a huge admirer of her acting prowess. I didn’t see her full interview, but I was a little hurt and disappointed and what I felt upon seeing that I posted underneath her video. Let me tell you, TV feeds hundreds and hundreds of women, and gives them employment, and the biggest of movie stars also choose TV to come and promote their films. So I didn’t like that approach.”

“Radhika talked about her reasons for transitioning from television to films where she spoke about long working hours, non-availability of scripts, being treated like machines etc. There was also a portion where Radhika’s director told her to do the scene rather than discuss it because it wasn’t a film set where they could do so for three days,” said Ms Ghosh further.

Sayantani Ghosh went on to say that when people start from TV and reach a certain status, then why do they bicker about television? Television feeds hundreds of homes, it gives you employment, and the biggest of TV stars also choose the medium to promote their films. She then said that she has a problem with the approach. If an actor wants to do a movie, they start with TV, become a star, they earn so much money which gives them the holding power to start their movie journey and they can choose to wait for the right time.

Citing Mouni Roy as an example, Ghosh said, “We also have Mouni Roy, she is a dear friend of mine, and in the interviews, I have listened to, there is a certain grace that she began her career from TV, that I didn’t find in Radhika’s clip. She and many others look down upon TV, you shouldn’t do that, I feel. My problem is don’t treat TV as a stepping stone.”

