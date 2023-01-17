Gerard Pique and Shakira parted ways in June last year and have been embroiled in a bitter war of words since the Barcelona legend started dating Clara Chia. The duo has been in the headlines for their separation after an infidelity allegation of the footballer circulated. In fact, he received a lot of flak from her fans as well.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer was once again all over the news after she dropped Diss/breakup song, Out Of Your League’ and it went on to break all records on Youtube. The lyrics of the song take a brutal dig at her ex–partner Gerard Pique. Now, he has hit back in an epic way. Scroll down to check out his response to Shakira’s revenge song.

In a viral Twitter video, Gerard Pique arrived at work in Twingo car on January 15. The video shows the player driving into the parking and then getting out of the budget car with a smile on his face. Interestingly, the decision to drive this specific car appears to be Gerard’s savage reply to Shakira’s breakup song that was released on January 11. In the third verse of the song, Shakira references Clara’s age when she sings, “I’m worth two 22-year-olds, you traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo.” It lyric seems to be what inspired Gerard’s decision to drive a Twingo in a very public setting. Check out the viral video below that has managed to garner 60,000 views within an hour it was being posted.

GERARD PIQUÉ llega con un TWINGO y se la pela 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rAkof0RBsh — Mateu Alemany Font (@MPadremanyFont) January 15, 2023

The song’s chorus features Shakira singing, “I was out of your league that’s why you are with someone just like you”, which is a direct dig at Pique. In fact, her message is clear that she will never get back to him, even if he comes to her begging. The exes share two children together and were together for 11 years before separating in 2022.

