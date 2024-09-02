No Entry 2 is one of the most-awaited Bollywood sequels. After over a decade of delays, the film was finally confirmed to be in development earlier this year by producer Boney Kapoor, leaving fans excited.

It was also announced that Anees Bazmee, the director of the original 2005 film, will be returning to helm the sequel. However, the film has been waiting to go on the floors ever since. Bazmee has now finally revealed when the shoot of the No Entry sequel will begin.

Anees Bazmee Says No Entry 2 will Begin Production in January 2025

Anees Bazmee has confirmed that his team is willing to start the filming of No Entry at the beginning of 2025. The filmmaker revealed that he will begin working on the film after the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, another highly-anticipated sequel. “We want to start in January 2025 after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” Bazmee said in a recent interview with Zoom.

Meanwhile, BB3 is scheduled to release on November 1st, 2024, which not only marks the occasion of Diwali but also Bazmee’s birthday. Talking about the release of the Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan starrer, the director said, “This birthday will be special because my film will be going out into the world with its message of happiness and laughter.”

Coming back to No Entry 2, the film was announced in March this year, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor confirmed as the new leads. Meanwhile, the leading ladies of the film are yet to be announced. The original movie starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, along with Esha Deol, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly.

Made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore, No Entry earned Rs. 74 crore at the box office, becoming one of the biggest successes of 2005. The film is still remembered for its humor, soundtrack, and the cast’s performances.

