Dreaded gangster Goldy Brar has been shot dead in California, as per reports. He was responsible for Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder and had close links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. However, reports of his death have not been confirmed yet.

It has been reported that Brar has been shot dead in California by a rival gang called Dalla Lakhbir. The reason for the gang war has not been disclosed yet, and more details are awaited.

A report by News 18 has, however, said that Goldy Brar, who was one of the top 25 Most Wanted Criminals in Canada, is now dead. Goldy was a prime suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case ever since he took responsibility for the murder through a Facebook post.

A report by Times Of India quoted, “The incident allegedly took place at Fairmont and Holt Avenue last Tuesday, leaving Brar and another individual hurt. Witnesses described a chaotic scene where Goldy Brar and a companion were targeted by unidentified assailants who swiftly fled the scene after the attack. Lasley Williams, a police officer, confirmed the casualties, with one fatality reported.”

In 2022, Goldy Brar allegedly confessed to his involvement in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder through a Facebook post. Notorious gangster Goldy Brar rose to power after his association with the jailed Lawrence Bishnoi became known. Authorities believe Brar, operating from Canada, took control of Bishnoi’s gang. Brar allegedly leveraged the gang’s network of gunmen to commit crimes like extortion and weapons trafficking.

Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldy Brar took responsibility of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder by posting FB post pic.twitter.com/XdlSkb6Esa — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 29, 2022

The gangster was born to a Punjab Cop, and his real name is Satinderjeet Singh. He entered the world of crime, coming in contact with the local goons, and slowly made connections with Lawrence Bishnoi. He moved to Canada in 2019 to pursue higher studies, but he is currently one of the 25 most wanted criminals in the country.

