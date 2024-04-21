Superstar Salman Khan has been in the news for concerning reasons. After the shocking gunfire heard at his Galaxy apartment residence, there has been a lot of concern about his well-being. Many celebrities, friends, and even politicians have visited Dabbang Khan to check up on him. But Salman is back at work. He recently flew to Dubai for an event, where he seemingly dodged the question of his well-being.

The Maharashtra government has extended extra protection to his family and close friends. Two men who were seen committing the crime on a bike on Sunday night have been taken into custody by the police. Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Pal, 21, have been identified; it is unclear if they are connected to Lawrence Bishnoi at this time. Anmol Bishnoi, his brother, had previously admitted guilt in a widely shared social media post.

But Salman is back to his professional duties. He attended an event in Dubai and really avoided talking about the incident. But while walking the red carpet, when a media person asked Salman about the event he answered and maintained that his association was strong but when he brought up the incident, he just continued walking away and said, “ Ho Gaya Ho Gaya.” Salman clearly did not want to talk about the incident.

Khan Family’s Statement About The Firing

Arbaaz Khan, the brother of Salman Khan, released a statement on the family’s behalf on April 15, 2024, despite the fact that the suspects responsible for the open shooting at the actor’s home have been taken into custody. Addressing the record, he revealed that the Khan family was, in fact, shaken by the same and that all previous reactions stated by the media were false. Arbaaz pleaded with everyone to support his family and have faith in the government to resolve the issue and bring charges against the defendants.

This is also not the first time that Salman was threatened; in a throwback interview At Aap Ki Adalat, he mentioned that he sometimes felt scared because of ‘all the guns flying around’.

Salman, however, has not made any public comment about the incident. On the work front, Salman Khan has joined hands with Sajid Nadiadwala for Sikandar. The film will reportedly have high-octane action sequences, but it will also display a huge display of emotions and a social message. A R Murugadoss will direct it. The film is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2025.

