Salman Khan maybe 58, but he’s still the most wanted bachelor in the country. The superstar has been given multiple chances to love, including his relationships with Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, and Sangeeta Bijlani. But he remains unmarried to date. Scroll below for an exciting throwback when Shah Rukh Khan mocked his unromantic side.

As much as Salman’s pairing has been loved, he’s made more noise over controversies in his relationships. Aishwarya Rai had accused him of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse. On the other hand, Somy Ali has slammed the superstar on her social media platforms to date. Katrina Kaif moving on with Ranbir Kapoor created alleged rifts and a cold war between the leading male actors.

Salman Khan miserably fails at romance!

Shah Rukh Khan once graced Salman Khan hosted Dus Ka Dum with his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji. He enacted a romantic scene while teaching romance to his Tiger vs Pathaan co-star. But Bhaijaan’s failed attempt made SRK predict his singlehood in the future.

Shah Rukh Khan in his romantic avatar recited, “Toh kya hua agar maine jhooth sirf tumhe paane ke liye kaha tha. Toh kya hua agar tumhare chehre ke siwa mujhe aur koi chehra dikhai nahi deta hai. Toh kya hua agar mujhe tumhare naam ke siwa koi naam yaad nahi rehta. Toh kya hua agar ye awara tumhe deewano ki tarah pyaar karta hai. Toh kya hua… pyaar sab kuch hota hai.”

Shah Rukh Khan mocks Salman’s romancing skills

He then tells Salman Khan, “Ab tu try kar, ye sab lines,” and hands over the mandolin to him. As Rani Mukerji rests her hands on his shoulder, Sallu aggressively says, “Toh kya hua!”

Rani was left in splits while Shah Rukh Khan declared, “Nahi hoga, tera kuch nahi hoga aise Salman, mai bata raha hu tujhko.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a hattrick of success in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He has the Jawan sequel, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan in the pipeline.

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3, which received a lukewarm response at the box office. He has The Bull, Sikandar, and Tiger vs Pathaan in the kitty.

