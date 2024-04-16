Rakhi Sawant may pull off bizarre antics for publicity, but she’s also one of the most honest celebrities in the entertainment industry. After Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Gupta, she is the latest celebrity to break her silence on Salman Khan’s house firing. Scroll below for her open message to Lawrence Bishnoi and the gang.

On Sunday morning, gunshots were fired near Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol took responsibility in a viral social media post and threatened to kill the celebrity. In the latest update, the two men involved who carried out the wrongdoing have been detained by the police and are currently being questioned.

Rakhi Sawant calls Salman Khan “god”

In a viral social media post, Rakhi Sawant has requested Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang to spare her “brother” Salman Khan. She was heard saying, “Aapko kisika praan chahiye na Bishnoi group waale, mere bhaiyo, aap mere lelo. Mai ek sadharan insaan hu and aap sabki behen hu, haath jodkar nivedan karti hu, mat karo aise mere bhai Salman Khan ke sath. Aapko pata bhi hai wo kitne bade devta hai? (If you want someone dead, my brothers? Kill me. I’m your sister, and I’m folding my hands and requesting you not to do this with my brother. Do you even know that he is a god?)”

Rakhi Sawant recalled that her mother was in the hospital bed, struggling for her life during COVID-19. It was Salman Khan who spent a lot of money to save her. She was going through a financial crisis, and the Tiger 3 actor paid for her mother’s operation.

Rakhi Sawant refers to Lawrence Bishnoi and the group as “brothers”

Sawant goes onto clarify, “Koi uchchi awaaz me baat nahi kar rahi hu mai. Koi nai ata, sab daare hue hai mujhe pata hai. Mai nahi darti. Mai ek Hindu parivar se hu, aaplog mere bhai hai. Mujhe nahi pata kya sachai hai, bas mai haath hi jod sakti hu aaplogo ke saamne. (I’m not talking aggressively. Everyone is scared; no one will come forward, but I am not scared. I belong to a Hindu family; you all are my brothers. I don’t know what the truth is and what isn’t, but I can only fold my hands and request you.)

Meanwhile, the culprits behind gunfire near Salman’s Galaxy apartment were caught near Bhuj, Gujarat, on Monday night. Identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, they have been brought to Mumbai for interrogation.

