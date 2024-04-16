After Kangana Ranaut, Govinda, and others, rumors suggested Aamir Khan is the latest renowned personality to enter politics. Speculations arose after the Dangal actor was featured in a viral video endorsing Congress. But looks like the video is fake, and the superstar has issued an official statement. Scroll below for all the details!

There is a long list of celebrities who have previously joined politics. Sunny Deol, a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in the Gurdaspur constituency. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan has served as a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party. Urmila Matondkar, Dharmendra, Kirron Kher, Jaya Prada, and Shatrughan Sinha are all actors turned politicians.

A video surfaced on the internet that showcases Aamir Khan campaigning for Indian National Congress. He could be heard saying in Hindi, “Friends, if you think India is struggling with poverty, you are absolutely wrong. Every citizen in the country should at least have 15 lakhs in their bank accounts. Did you say you don’t own that sum? Where is your lost money? Be aware of fake promises.”

The video then prompts viewers to “Vote for nyaay, vote for Congress.” But it looks like the video is fake as Aamir Khan has issues a public statement clarifying he is not inclined with any political party.

The official spokesperson of Aamir Khan stated, “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process.”

Take a look at the viral clip below:

Viral video on social media… Aamir Khan jumped into the electoral fray. Campaigned for Congress?? pic.twitter.com/LDOGkb50FI — Chittaranjan Singh Rajput  (@iCSRajput) April 15, 2024

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in the social comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par. It will be directed by Kiran Rao, and Genelia D’Souza will reportedly play the female lead.

