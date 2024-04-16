Any actor who works with Shah Rukh Khan always has some exciting stories to share. Last year, SRK starred in Jawan, which features a fantastic cast, and they all had a lot of fun together. Directed by Atlee, the film also includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and others. Priyamani has shared something about SRK that will again make fans fall more in love with the superstar.

Priyamani worked with Shah Rukh on two projects – Chennai Express and Jawan. In Rohit Shetty’s movie, the actress and SRK had a fun dance number together. In Atlee’s 2023 blockbuster, the actress was one of the important members of SRK, aka Azad’s girl gang. The actress, who is currently enjoying the good reviews coming for Maidaan, has been sharing fun anecdotes about Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, the Article 370 actress revealed how, after Atlee’s birthday party, Khan made sure the women reached the hotel safely and sent a car full of bodyguards with them.

Priyamani told Galatta Plus, “It was Atlee sir’s birthday in Chennai, so all of us were there for the birthday party. So I think this was at about 3 or 4 in the morning. We girls were going back to the hotel. He came and saw us off individually. He came to the car. And he actually had a car of bodyguards follow us up till the hotel because there was a good distance of about 45 minutes to about an hour. So he made the car follow us. We said, ‘You can go.’ They said, ‘No, these are special instructions given by Sir. We have to see you off.”

In an interview with Koimoi, Priyamani was in awe of Shah Rukh Khan’s passion and dedication to doing multiple projects. She revealed how he managed to work on Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki altogether and gave his best in every project.

Check out Priyamani’s interview with Koimoi

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4 (Worldwide): Ajay Devgn Beats Swatantrya Veer Savarkar In The Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Of 2024, Eyes Madgaon Express Next

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News