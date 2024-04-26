The saga after the shooting of Super-star Salman Khan continues. But recently, some reports have been going around concerning the safety of Salman and his family after the shooting. Khan’s home address is one of the most well-known addresses, and it is not heavy because of public access. Reports suggest Salman might consider moving from his famous flat to a more secure place. Amidst the reports, the director, actor, and Salman’s younger brother, Arbaaz Khan, have finally given their statements on whether or not Salman will be moving.

Salman Khan, the superstar, has been in the news recently for unsettling reasons. Many people are worried about his safety after the startling gunfire that was heard at his Galaxy apartment building. Dabbang Khan has received numerous visits from friends, politicians, and even celebrities to see how he is doing. Salman is back at work, though. He appeared to sidestep the question of his wellbeing when he recently took a plane to Dubai for an event.

Arbaaz Khan was questioned about the recent shooting outside his brother Salman Khan’s home in Mumbai’s Bandra. During an interview, the actor was asked about whether Salman and his family were planning to vacate their Galaxy apartment due to possible threats of death. According to Arbaaz, moving won’t alter the “reality” because Salman and their father, seasoned lyricist Salim Khan, have lived there for years.

Elaborating on the same, the Dabaang 2 director said, “Do you think it (threats) will get dissipated? Like tomorrow, if you move the location, you think if there is an impending threat, it’ll go away. If that were the case, yes, one would do that. But the reality is that it’s not going away. So, do you keep moving and doing that, or just take precautions? The thing is that my father has lived in that place for years. Salman has lived there for years. That’s his home. Nobody says to vacate this place and that we will let you go. That is not the case. So, if that were the case, he would have let go. Maybe he would have reconsidered.”

Arbaaz continued, “So, the only thing that one can do is take precaution at the highest level; you can take what the government can provide for you in his case and try to live your life as normal as possible. And I mean, by living in constant threat or fear, what will happen? I won’t be able to get out of the house.”

After the dangerous incident, Salman’s family and close friends receive additional protection from the Maharashtra government. The police have detained the two men who were observed carrying out the crime on a bike on Sunday night. It is unknown if Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Pal, 21, who have been identified, are related to Lawrence Bishnoi.

Salman has not officially spoken about the ordeal and is back to fulfilling his professional commitments. His next with AR Murgados, titled Sikander, will start shooting soon.

