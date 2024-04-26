Tiger Shroff was in good form before COVID-19, but in the post-pandemic era, he’s struggling a lot and is yet to deliver a successful film. The failure of his latest release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has raised a lot of questions, and there’s debate about his selection of action films. Now, amid this, there’s a report about Tiger’s Rambo, and if it’s true, it’s not a good update for the actor and his fans. Keep reading to know more!

Tiger has earned a loyal fan base across the nation due to impeccable dancing and action skills. His Heropanti, Baaghi 2, and War showed us the potential of Tiger and made it clear that if he gets a good presentation on the big screen, he can pull off some massive hits at the box office. Unfortunately, the actor is unable to find that momentum in the post-pandemic era.

Coming back to the news, Rambo was announced back in 2020, and Siddharth Anand was supposed to produce it. After keeping the film under wraps for a long time, it was learned that Rohit Dhawan will direct this Tiger Shroff starrer. However, the mega failure of Heropanti 2 and Ganapath forced the makers to wait for the response to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan before taking their action entertainer on the floors.

Now, as per the report in Mid Day, it is learned that Siddharth Anand has shelved the much-talked-about Rambo following the poor response to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film was supposed to feature Tiger Shroff as a hardcore action performer, and reportedly, Siddharth had big plans in mind. However, after BMCM’s disastrous fate, it seems that the expensive actioner might never happen.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and the highly-anticipated film is expected to provide some relief to the actor.

