What to Watch This Weekend? If you also have this question on your mind, we have everything sorted for you. This weekend, several titles are releasing to entertain you. From “Crakk” and “Laapataa Ladies” to “Zendaya’s Challengers,” the movies on streaming platforms and in theatres are critically acclaimed.

In this article, we have mentioned several big releases that will keep you engrossed and make your weekend wholesome. From thrillers to comedies, there’s something in every genre. So, take note of these titles and don’t miss out on catching up on them ASAP.

What to Watch This Weekend (OTT Releases)

Bhimaa

Available on: Disney+ Hotstar

The Telugu fantasy action drama stars Tottempudi Gopichand and Malvika Sharma, directed by A Harsha.



Tillu Square

Available on: Netflix

Another popular Telugu movie, Tillu Square, is out this Friday, and you can binge-watch it this weekend. It stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran.

Crakk

Available on: Disney+ Hotstar

“Crakk” is an action thriller that stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi. The film mostly received negative reviews, and you can watch it to find out the same if you want some meme content.

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Available on: Jio Cinema

It’s an action thriller series with a stellar cast – Jimmy Sheirgill, Ashutosh Rana, and Lara Dutta. “Balakot & Beyond” was released on April 25, 2024.

The Beekeeper

Available on: Lionsgate Play

Jason Statham’s 2024 action thriller “The Beekeeper,” directed by David Ayer, is now available to stream in India.

Laapataa Ladies

Available on: Netflix

Kiran Rao’s 2024 comedy film “Laapataa Ladies” received rave reviews. The film, starring Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Srivastav, and Ravi Kishan, was released on Netflix on April 26.

Dear

Available on: Netflix

“Dear” is a Tamil romantic drama about a husband and wife’s marriage issues. The film stars GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh and will stream on April 28.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Available on: Netflix

“The Great Indian Kapil Show” Episode 5 will release on April 27. Aamir Khan is the next guest on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, which also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur.

Dead Boy Detectives

Available on: Netflix

It’s an eccentric supernatural comedy series in which two teen ghosts work as detectives to solve cases in their ghostly world. The eight-episode series features George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, and Briana Cuoco.

What to Watch This Weekend (Theatrical Releases)

Razakar

Yata Satyanarayana directed the Telugu film, which is based on the events that led to Operation Polo in Hyderabad. “Razakar” stars Anasuya Bharadwaj, Raj Arjun, Vedhika, Bobby Simha, and Makarand Deshpande.

Ruslaan

“Ruslaan” is a spy action thriller that stars Aayush Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, and Vidya Malavade.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

The Ghostbusters franchise will take you on a horror adventure with a new story. “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Challengers

Zendaya’s “Challengers” movie should definitely be on your ‘What to Watch This Weekend’ list. It’s a romantic sports drama, highlighting the life of former tennis-turned-coach Tashi (played by Zendaya). Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film also stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

Abigail

The makers of the 2019 horror comedy “Ready or Not” are back to treat you with another thrilling watch. “Abigail,” directed by Tyler Gillet and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, stars Alisha Weir, Melissa Barrera, and Dan Stevens.

We hope that the movies and shows we mentioned in our “What to Watch This Weekend” listicle help you and your loved ones pick something that suits your taste.

