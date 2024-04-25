Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released in theatres on June 2, 2023. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film was a box office superhit. The audience praised the easy-breezy story and the songs were also a hit. It will be a year since the movie was released in theatres; however, the audience has been waiting for its release on the OTT platform.

Well, we have good news for all Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan fans. The movie will soon be streamed on a popular OTT platform. In a few weeks, you will be able to watch the romantic comedy from the comfort of your couch. Keep reading for more details.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT Release

As reported by Peeping Moon, the Vicky and Sara starrer will stream on the Jio Cinema OTT platform. The exact release date is not known, but the film is expected to drop online somewhere in mid-May 2024. ZHZB will be available to watch online if you have a JioCinema Premium subscription.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke aka ZHBH was made on a budget of at least 50-55 crores (including production costs, advertising expenses and salaries). The movie earned over 115 crores at the box office, thus making it one of the hits of 2023. Along with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi. It was the first time Vicky and Sara worked together, and the audience loved their pairing. The movie was their first theatrical release after the pandemic.

Watch the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Below –

So far, the movie’s team or the streaming platform has not made any official announcement about the movie’s OTT release. Let’s hope the team makes an official announcement soon with the exact release date.

