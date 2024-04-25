Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always been vocal about his admiration for his leading ladies. The National Award winner has worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Alia Bhatt, among others. The director ensures that every actress he works with looks mesmerising on screen. SLB always brings out the best in every talent he works with, especially the actresses.

SLB worked with Madhuri Dixit in his 2002 film, Devdas. The tragic romantic drama also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Bhansali has always expressed his admiration for Madhuri in several interviews. In 2011, the director revealed how he’s obsessed with Madhuri. He shared that he wanted Madhuri Dixit to be his heroine in Khamoshi—The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

In an interview with PTI, Bhansali stated, “In my every film, right from Khamoshi, I wanted to direct Madhuri. I am obsessed with her. No other director is as obsessed as me about Madhuri. During Khamoshi, I waited for two-and-half years at her door, to ask her to read the script; but I couldn’t get through to her. So I made the film without her. During Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, I tried to rope in Madhuri, but it did not happen. Then I ensured that in Devdas, she was there.”

For Khamoshi, Sanjay went on to cast Manisha Koirala in the leading role. The 1996 film also stars Nana Patekar and Salman Khan. In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the female lead. The movie also features Ajay Devgn and Salman.

Madhuri Dixit As Chandramukhi In Devdas

The Devdas director said that even when they were making the movie, Madhuri called and informed him that she was getting married. Bhansali told the actress that even if she got married or had a child, he wanted her to play Chandramukhi. The report mentioned that the director waited four years to cast the actress in his 2002 directorial.

It has been 22 years since the actor-director duo collaborated. We hope we see Madhuri Dixit in any of Bhansali’s upcoming projects. Currently, the director is geared up for his first OTT release—Heeramandi. It’s a period drama series featuring Manisha Koirala, Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and others. The series will stream on Netflix on May 6, 2024.

