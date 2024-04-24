There are many reasons why cine lovers love Yash Chopra’s Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The 1997 romantic drama stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Akshay Kumar makes a special appearance in Chopra’s movie.

DTPH is a love triangle story between SRK’s Rahul, Madhuri’s Pooja and Karisma’s Nisha. Amidst the beautiful songs, touches of laughter and romantic moments, there comes an intense sequence between Pooja and Nisha. There’s tension in the air when Rahul replaces Pooja as his main dancer after Nisha injures herself. Additionally, Nisha knows Rahul has feelings for the new girl.

In a scene called ‘Dance of Envy’, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have a dance face-off. We see both actresses putting their best foot forward to showcase who’s better. Even after two decades, fans are divided on who’s better in this scene from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Well, this video from Colors TV’s Dance Deewane will make all the fans happy. Karisma and Madhuri recreate their ‘Dance of Evny’ sequence.

The Dance of Envy Scene From Dil Toh Pagal Hai

There’s a twist in this Dance of Envy video: instead of giving each other intense looks, the duo looks cheerful on stage. Watching both the talented actresses grace the stage and show their movies is quite mesmerising. Suneil Shetty is quite delighted as he watches them dance together. The actor rightly represents every Dil Toh Pagal Hai fan! The channel captioned the post, “India ke 2 bade superstars, Karishma aur Madhuri, aa gaye hai lagaane Dance Deewane ke stage par aag aur dikhaane apna abdhut jalwa! “

In the comments, fans can’t get enough of the video. One person commented, “OMG … The reunion we didn’t know we needed.” Another wrote, “So many heroines till date regret not doing dil to Pagal hai, epic movie”. “Karisma has taken the limelight all over again,” posted a netizen. Reportedly, the role of Nisha was offered to several actors before Karisma. Actresses like Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, and Urmila Matondkar rejected the offer.

Watch the Dance Of Envy Recreation Video From Dance Deewane Below –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Recent reports state that Madhuri Dixit will also have a dance face-off against Vidya Balan in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 5 Promo: Aamir Khan’s Awkward Laugh On 3rd Marriage Plans Question, Boycotting Award Shows & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News