The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently the most talked-about Netflix release. Fans are elated as Sunil Grover joined the bandwagon with Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and the team. Kiku Sharda is now opening up about the host and how he lets his co-stars rise and shine with utmost security. Scroll below for all the details!

Comedy Nights With Kapil garnered a lot of hype for the cast members. Along with Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others, also became household names. Sunil Grover parted ways after a major fallout with the host and began his own comedy show. While that did not work as expected, they have finally put their issues behind them and reunited again.

Kiku Sharda praises Kapil Sharma

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Kiku Sharda praised Kapil Sharma for taking jokes on him sportingly. He shared, “Even on screen, when you see me cracking some wicked jokes on Kapil… he is very comfortable with that. We share a comfortable rapport. He knows me, we have been working together for many years. I have the utmost respect for him purely because… so many people tell me why I haven’t started my show. That 10-15 minutes act I do, I really work.”

During the conversation, Kiku Sharda also shared that people often ask him why he doesn’t start his show. While he puts a lot of hard work into his 10-15-minute stint, he praised Kapil Sharma for pulling off an act of almost 1 hour. He pointed out how the host must balance his stint and take the backseat whenever needed.

Kiku Sharda says Kapil is secure in his space!

He added, “It is certainly not as easy as it looks. You must have seen when I appear he takes a backseat. He says, ‘The stage is yours now.’ A man with the utmost security can only offer this. Kapil is more than secure in his space. That’s the reason we are over 10 years now… each one of us is excelling in their own way.”

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30, 2024. A new episode is released every Saturday. The promo for the upcoming episode was released an hour ago, and fans are super excited as Aamir Khan will make his first-ever experience on the show.

