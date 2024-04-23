Krushna Abhishek rose to immense fame because he was Govinda’s mama. Not to take away the fact that he has worked hard to be one of the best comedians in the country today. However, their family feud continues to grab everybody’s attention, and they are eager to know whether the veteran star will attend Arti Singh’s wedding. Scroll below to know what Kashmera Shah has to say about it.

It all began when Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, openly threw shade at Kashmera Shah. She said problems in the family begin when a bad daughter-in-law enters the house. The Bigg Boss 1 contestant did not take it well and called her a bad “mother-in-law” in return. Several potshots have been taken since, and dirty laundry has been washed in public.

As most know, Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan. Pictures from their Haldi ceremony have been going viral on the internet. But Kashmera Shah hopes Govinda and his family will be a part of the celebrations. She told Pinkvilla, “He might have been angry at us, but he is not angry at Arti. And it is not Krushna’s wedding. If he was not coming for our wedding, we would have understood as he is upset with us. But it is Arti and she really wants him there. I would request him to come as it is Arti, and not take our anger out on her.”

Kashmera Shah also promised that she would touch Govinda’s feet and welcome him as her father-in-law at the wedding. She clarified that her sister-in-law Arti Singh has nothing to do with the feud and hopes the veteran star will not treat them the same.

It is now time to see whether Govinda joins his ‘bhanja’ Krushna Abhishek and family for Arti’s wedding ceremony.

Arti Singh will get married to Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024.

