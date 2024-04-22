Shark Tank India 3: When Vineeta Singh Turned Into A Pitcher On Shark Tank & Took Away A Fake 5 Shark Deal for Sugar Cosmetics at Rs 5 crore On Season 2!

Shark Tank India Season 3 has made many entrepreneurs’ dreams come true. But the show has been in the news lately for more alarming reasons. Sugar Cosmetics Founder Vineeta Singh recently reacted to all those fake deaths and arrest rumors. She also said she has taken strict actions against the paid PR campaign. But amongst all this news, we are looking back to another moment when Vineeta made the headlines for a fun twist to Shark Tank India Season 2. Vineeta turned into a pitcher and took home a whopping Rs. 5 Crore, but it all turned out to be fake.

Back In Shark Tank India Season 2’s finale, a funny incident happened. Turning pitchers Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee introduced their brand to the Sharks. They shared their journey of founding Sugar Cosmetics and taking it to new heights. All five Sharks even gave the entrepreneurs a dream deal worth ₹5 crore.

During the finale, when Kaushik appeared, the sharks were surprised. “Kya main thodi der ke liye aapki 2022 ki fellow Shark Vineeta Singh ko meri 2017 ki co-founder bana sakta hun?” he asked the Sharks before he began his pitch.

She began the pitch with her husband, stating that Sugar Cosmetics was a high-quality, long-lasting makeup brand. Vineeta also said their products were made specifically for Indian skin types, even the deepest skin tones. The two offered 2% equity in their company in exchange for Rs 1 crore. Vineeta was prepared for a full pitch, but the sharks were ready to battle.

Anupam and Peyush asked them tough questions, but Vineeta delivered quite the answers. Eventually, the two got a major 5-shark deal, with Sugar Cosmetics at Rs 5 crore for 5% Equity. But here’s the twist: After the episode aired, the show ran a disclaimer that said, “The investment is not real. The pitch was done for educational/inspiring purposes and was done in retrospect, based on their 2017 business.”

So, even though the deal was fake, the pitch was very much real. Vineeta has been a constant fixture in all three seasons of Shark Tank India.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Shark Tank India Judge Vineeta Singh Reacts To Fake Rumours Of Her Death & Arrest: “Been Dealing With Paid PR…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News