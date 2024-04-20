Shark Tank India Judge Vineeta Singh Reacts To Fake Rumours Of Her Death & Arrest: “Been Dealing With Paid PR…”

While Shark Tank India Season 3 continues to fulfill entrepreneur dreams, troubles often brew in the Sharks’ personal lives. In this case, reports of death hoaxes and fake arrests have surrounded Shark Vineeta Singh, founder of the cosmetics brand Sugar. She recently took to social media to call out fake news reports and share her concerns with the authorities. Vineeta Singh took to social media to seek help.

Vineeta, the founder of Sugar Cosmetics, has been a judge on the Shark Tank Panel for three seasons. The Shark Tank judge took to social media to share her troubling woes and how she had tried everything, but there was no response.

Vineeta Singh revealed that she has been subjected to false reports of her arrest and death, and despite her repeated complaints to the appropriate authorities, she has received no response. She stated that a paid PR campaign was the source of this untrue information about her arrest and death. Over the past five weeks, more reports have surfaced.

She initially disregarded them, but later on, she reported them to the Mumbai Cyber Police and Meta (formerly Facebook), but to no avail. Having to deal with people calling her mother to confirm the news is the worst part of this. She requested recommendations from online users in the post.

Been dealing with paid PR about my death & my arrest for 5 weeks. Ignored it at first, then reported to @Meta several times, filed @Mum_CyberPolice complaint but it’s not stopping. The hardest part is when folks panic & call my mom 🥺 Few of the posts are below. Any suggestions? pic.twitter.com/XYyQ5G2EoM — Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) April 20, 2024

Her post read, “Been dealing with paid PR about my death & my arrest for five weeks. Ignored it at first, then reported to @Meta several times, and filed a @Mum_CyberPolice complaint, but it’s not stopping. The hardest part is when folks panic & call my mom. A few of the posts are below. Any suggestions?”

She also asked the followers for suggestions to help deal with this negative PR campaign against her.

Many experts defended Vineeta Singh, and even the Mumbai Cyber Cell replied to Singh’s post. Their comment read, “Ma’am, request you to DM us the details so we can better help you.” Vineeta then stated that they spoke and thanked them for their support.

Many other fans came to Vineeta Singh’s defense and wished her strength and good luck. Shark Tank India 3 has been a fan favorite so far, with many new startups and products getting the boost they need to change their lives.

