For the past few months, Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been in the news. Reports about trouble in their marriage also brought back old gossip. Some stories even claimed Govinda was linked with several actresses from the past, including Neelam Kothari. Now, Neelam has reacted to these claims and shared her side of the story.

Neelam Kothari Denies The Affair Claims

Neelam recently appeared on a podcast with Usha Kakade Productions. During the chat, she was asked about her alleged relationship with Govinda. Her response was immediate and clear.

She said, “O teri, who said this? Govinda ji bahut hi acchhe insaan hain, magar yeh jo sawaal hai, yeh sach nahi hai (Govinda is a good human being, but this is not true). He is a wonderful human being, and we have done several hit films. But this is not true. Sorry, sorry, but this isn’t true at all. There’s nothing between us.”

Neelam also spoke about how things worked in the 1990s. Earlier in a conversation with Hauterrfly, the actress explained, “I think link-ups were part of the whole game. There was no one to clarify. They just printed whatever they felt like, and to be honest, I feel like in those days we were scared of the press. Because it was the power of the pen, and it was just part of it. If you did more than 2–3 films together, it was just understood that… you two must be together.”

Neelam Kothari On Working With Govinda

Govinda and Neelam were one of the most loved on-screen pairs of their time. They acted together in more than a dozen films. Their chemistry in movies like Ilzaam, Love 86, Khudgarz, Hatya, and Sindoor made them very popular.

Because of this popularity, rumours followed them everywhere. As per the Times of India, Govinda once spoke about how much he admired Neelam. His words added to the gossip during that phase. Neelam, however, has always maintained that these stories were created by the media.

She looked really surprised. According to her, the said things were not true and that nothing was going on between her and Govinda.

Her statement has once again highlighted how different the film industry was in the 1990s.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Border 2 Signals A Strong Start To 2026, Sets The Platform For Upcoming Biggies Like Dhamaal 4 & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News