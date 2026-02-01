In a shocking incident, unidentified people reportedly fired multiple rounds outside the Mumbai residence of popular Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident occurred at around 12:43 AM on Sunday and has naturally raised security concerns in the area.

The firing took place outside the filmmaker’s home in the Juhu area of Mumbai. The report further states that the Mumbai Police have deployed additional security in the vicinity following the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. As of now, the motive behind the firing remains unclear, and the authorities are investigating the case from multiple angles, as per ANI.

Police officials and the forensic team have reached the site to examine evidence and identify those involved. As of now, there has been no official statement from Rohit Shetty on the firing incident. It is also not yet confirmed whether the director was present at his residence at the time of firing. Since the investigation is underway, further details are awaited.

Salman Khan & Saif Ali Khan Attacks Resurface

This is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity has been in the news because of an attack, threat, or firing incident. Similar incidents have been reported in the past, most notably the multiple firing cases outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. In those instances, armed assailants allegedly opened fire outside his Bandra home, triggering a massive security overhaul for the actor. The Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the attacks on several occasions, with the incidents being viewed as part of a larger pattern of threats directed at the Bollywood star.

In January 2025, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was seriously injured after an intruder broke into his Bandra, Mumbai, home in the early hours and allegedly stabbed him six times, prompting his immediate hospitalization. The attack reportedly took place around 2 am, after which he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors performed surgery. The actor later recovered and was discharged, much to the relief of his fans.

Police are now investigating whether the firing outside Rohit Shetty’s residence was meant as a warning or linked to any other motive. The probe is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

Rohit Shetty’s Directorial Career

Rohit Shetty, who started his directorial career with the Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer action thriller Zameen in 2003, has delivered several Bollywood blockbusters, including Simmba, Chennai Express, and Golmaal Again. His most recent directorial, Singham Again (2024), reportedly collected ₹270.6 crore at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: 3 Reasons Fans Are Disappointed After Watching Dhurandhar On Netflix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News