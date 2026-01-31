Anurag Kashyap is known for his distinct filmmaking style and his willingness to explore unconventional stories and bold subjects. Over the years, he has directed several acclaimed films, including Black Friday (2004), Gulaal (2009), the Gangs of Wasseypur films (2012), and Mukkabaaz (2018). One of his more recent projects, the neo-noir thriller Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in lead roles, premiered at the 2023 edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The film was subsequently also screened at several international film festivals but remained unavailable to Indian audiences. According to the latest update, the makers have now decided to skip a theatrical release and instead launch Kennedy directly on an OTT platform. Read on to find out when and where the film will be available to stream online in India.

Kennedy – OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

According to a report by The Times of India, Kennedy will skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on the ZEE5 OTT platform. The neo-noir thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap will begin streaming on ZEE5 from February 20, 2026, making it finally accessible to Indian audiences.

What’s Kennedy All About?

Kennedy ostensibly revolves around Uday Shetty (played by Rahul Bhat), an insomniac former police officer who is now believed to be dead. Living under the false identity of Kennedy, he operates in Mumbai’s crime-ridden underbelly, working as a contract killer for a corrupt police system. Burdened by guilt, his life takes a complicated turn when he meets a mysterious woman named Charlie (played by Sunny Leone), forcing him to deal with his troubled past and moral dilemmas.

Anurag Kashyap & Rahul Bhat’s Earlier Collaborations

Rahul Bhat has collaborated with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on two projects before Kennedy. Their first collaboration was the gritty 2013 thriller Ugly, in which Rahul Bhat played a distraught father desperately searching for his missing daughter. The film also starred Ronit Roy, Tejaswini Kolhapure, and Vineet Kumar Singh in prominent roles.

The actor-director duo reunited in Dobaaraa (2022), a sci-fi mystery thriller starring Taapsee Pannu, in which she tries to save the life of a young boy who died over 20 years ago. Both these films, though underappreciated, deserve the attention of all diehard Anurag Kashyap fans and serious cinephiles.

Kennedy – Official Teaser

