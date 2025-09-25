In a pioneering cinematic venture, Paparazzi Entertainment Company has announced India’s first AI-driven feature film, Kaur vs Kore. Starring Sunny Leone in the lead, the film combines cutting-edge storytelling with profound emotional depth, featuring her in a dual role, one as a human superhero and the other as an AI-powered avatar.

More than just a visual marvel, Kaur vs Kore represents a bold leap into the future of filmmaking, signaling a cultural and technological transformation in how stories are told and experienced. Known for its innovative work in AI-generated music videos, advertisements, and short films, Paparazzi Entertainment now aims to reshape Indian cinema with this ambitious full-length production.

What Did Sunny Leone Say About Kaur Vs Kore?

Speaking about the project, Sunny Leone shared, “Eight years ago we created a character called Kore and shot a short promo using VFX. We realized after creating it we were in little ahead of time for this character to be accepted. The technology was not where it is today, which makes me so excited to create India’s first full AI superhero film.”

“India is always on the forefront of technology and to be a part of creating this film from the ground up is a very proud moment. Cinema is leveling up and in a big way. We are so excited to take technology not only to Indian cinema but to hopefully the world being the leaders in AI tech,” she added.

What Did Kaur Vs Kore Makers Say About The Film?

Producer Ajinkya Jadhav, founder of Paparazzi Entertainment Company, said, “Sunny Leone’s role in Kaur vs Kore as a superhero in dual avatars blends tradition and futurism, it’s a statement of reinvention, strength, and global appeal. This film is not only breaking new ground for us but also for Indian cinema at large. By creating India’s first full-length AI feature film with a renowned actress, we are opening doors for others and placing India firmly on the global map of AI-led cinema.”

Director and creator Vinil Vasu added, “Kaur vs Kore is not just a film, it’s a cinematic experiment that pushes boundaries. For me, the goal was to prove that AI can be used responsibly to create emotions, drama, and scale that rivals global cinema. This project shows the world that Indian filmmakers are unafraid to innovate and that India can lead the AI cinema movement.”

Harnessing AI’s capabilities, the film will seamlessly blend photorealistic visuals, intricate world-building, de-aging technology, and high-octane action while preserving a heartfelt narrative that strongly connects with Indian viewers. Sunny Leone’s dual performance in Kaur vs. Kore marks a significant milestone in her career and reinforces India’s emerging role as a trailblazer in AI-driven cinema.

